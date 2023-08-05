Patrick Mahomes has nothing left to prove on the football field. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has won two Super Bowls and two MVP awards over his first five seasons as a starter, staking a forceful claim as the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

As he and defending-champion Chiefs prepare to defend their title in 2023 at training camp, why shouldn't Mahomes experiment with pushing the boundaries of football even further than he already has? The 27-year-old indulged that understandable urge during Saturday's practice, easily flipping a behind-the-back pass to wide receiver Skyy Moore.

Shocker—Mahomes' highlight-reel throw was right on target, too.

No one has ever played quarterback like Mahomes. Whether throwing left-handed, underhanded, side-armed or in the air, the reigning MVP seemingly makes new magic happen on a weekly basis whenever he steps on the field.

Mahomes faces a new challenge in 2023, one that could be difficult for he and the Chiefs to overcome no matter how he tries to do it. Kansas City lost JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency and failed to replace him, leaving Andy Reid's offense without any wide receiver who's ever been close to a No. 1 option.

Kadarius Toney was earmarked for that role, but the oft-injured playmaker is currently sidelined by surgery for a torn meniscus that's put his status for Week 1 in doubt. Moore, Marques Valdez-Scantling, rookie Rashee Rice and intriguing former undrafted free agent Justyn Ross have been some of Mahomes' favorite targets in camp, each of them looking to emerge as a reliable second banana in the passing game behind future Hall-of-Fame tight end Travis Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes, of course, dealt with a similar dynamic last season after the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill. Based on his obvious comfort at training camp, don't be surprised if Mahomes once again helps the whole of Kansas City's wide receivers play much bigger than the sum of their parts.