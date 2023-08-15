The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off winning Super Bowl 57, but it's clear that defending their second title during the Patrick Mahomes era is going to be easier said than done. A big reason for that? For the second straight season, the Chiefs are entering the year with some serious question marks at wide receiver, and a pair of potentially severe injuries to Justyn Ross and Ihmir Smith-Marsette aren't going to ease those concerns anytime soon.

Ross and Smith-Marsette had been putting together a lot of strong outings at training camp to this point, but both ended up being taken off the field on a cart with injuries during the Chiefs most recent practice. With Kansas City already shorthanded at the position, this certainly won't make Patrick Mahomes feel any better about the position group with Week 1 of the 2023 campaign right around the corner.

Via Matt Derrick:

“Chiefs receivers Justyn Ross and Ihmir Smith-Marsette both just headed back to the facility in the cart. Ross in the front seat. Will get more from Andy Reid after practice.”

With Kansas City already without Kadarius Toney, who suffered a partially torn meniscus early in training camp, they cannot afford to keep losing wide receivers to injury. While the full details of Ross and Smith-Marsette's injuries aren't known yet, anytime you see a player leave in a cart, you typically fear the worst. Chiefs fans will be holding their breath in hope that these injuries aren't serious, but this could end up being a big blow for Kansas City at a position where they were already short on talent.