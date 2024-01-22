Mecole Hardman's fumble sparked a ton of reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs had a golden opportunity to take a two-score lead over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional playoff game after a failed fake punt by Buffalo, but Mecole Hardman fumbled the ball on the one yard line and through the end zone for a touchback.

MECOLE HARDMAN FUMBLES AT THE GOAL LINE 😱 The play was ruled a touchback and the Bills take over 😳pic.twitter.com/iab163BPzX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 22, 2024

It was initially ruled that Mecole Hardman was down at the one yard line, but the Bills challenged the call, and it was successfully overturned. It gave Buffalo the ball at their own 20 down three, instead of the Chiefs going up by 10 points after likely scoring from the one yard line.

Of course, the fumble from Hardman brought many reactions from NFL fans on Twitter.

hardman gotta walk home. — bomani (@bomani_jones) January 22, 2024

When you trust Hardman in that situation, you get what you get. — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) January 22, 2024

Damar Hamlin and Mecole Hardman plays with the season on the line pic.twitter.com/OvCSacknRx — Hoodie Maybin (@HoodieMaybin) January 22, 2024

Mahomes being stuck with Mecole Hardman and/or Kadarius Toney for his entire career would be like if LeBron had been forced to play at every stop with Nick Young — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 22, 2024

Giving Hardman the ball when you have Pacheco is certainly a decision. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 22, 2024

Mahomes looking at Mecole Hardman on the bench: pic.twitter.com/ASeNm62yx1 — Sleeper (@SleeperHQ) January 22, 2024

Luckily for the Chiefs, the Bills did not go on to score on that drive, and they were forced to punt.

For a good portion of this game, it seemed as if the two teams would trade touchdowns, and it would be a game in which both teams would score 30 or more points. However, the few drives surrounding the Hardman fumble did not lead to points, as the defense seemed to settle in.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this matchup, as it is shaping up to be just another classic added to the list of games that these two have played. If the Chiefs do not come out on top, they will be thinking of Hardman's fumble as a turning point in the game, and the Bills will be thankful for the mishap.