The Kansas City Chiefs had a golden opportunity to take a two-score lead over the Buffalo Bills in the divisional playoff game after a failed fake punt by Buffalo, but Mecole Hardman fumbled the ball on the one yard line and through the end zone for a touchback.

It was initially ruled that Mecole Hardman was down at the one yard line, but the Bills challenged the call, and it was successfully overturned. It gave Buffalo the ball at their own 20 down three, instead of the Chiefs going up by 10 points after likely scoring from the one yard line.

Of course, the fumble from Hardman brought many reactions from NFL fans on Twitter.

Luckily for the Chiefs, the Bills did not go on to score on that drive, and they were forced to punt.

For a good portion of this game, it seemed as if the two teams would trade touchdowns, and it would be a game in which both teams would score 30 or more points. However, the few drives surrounding the Hardman fumble did not lead to points, as the defense seemed to settle in.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this matchup, as it is shaping up to be just another classic added to the list of games that these two have played. If the Chiefs do not come out on top, they will be thinking of Hardman's fumble as a turning point in the game, and the Bills will be thankful for the mishap.

 

 