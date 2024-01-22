Willie Gay was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the Chiefs-Bills playoff game with a neck injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs are in a dog fight against the Buffalo Bills in what's turned into a heated playoff game. Unfortunately, Kansas City's defense suffered another injury scare after Willie Gay left the field.

At first, Gay was ruled questionable to return. However, shortly after that the Chiefs ruled him out with a neck injury. Hopefully, the injury isn't too serious and Willie Gay is okay.

“Willie Gay has been downgraded to OUT.”

This is a brutal blow for the Chiefs, as Gay was being used as a quarterback spy to help prevent Josh Allen from running the ball. Kansas City loses their main quarterback spy option in an incredibly crucial situation.

Willie Gay has been a reliable linebacker for the Chiefs throughout his four year career so far. He finished the regular season with 58 total tackles, one sack, three fumble recoveries, and one interception. Gay is known to be a well-rounded linebacker who can help stuff the run and drop back to defend the pass. Kansas City's defense likely won't be the same without him.

On top of that, a neck injury is one of the scariest injuries anyone can acquire. As previously mentioned, hopefully, it's not a serious situation for Willie Gay. No matter the outcome of this game, the Chiefs will closely monitor their star linebacker in the coming days or weeks. We'll see how it plays out, but only time will tell how serious Gay's injury truly is. Keep an eye out for more injury updates on Willie Gay.