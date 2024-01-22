Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes broke a record previously held by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

On Sunday evening, star tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the road to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round, with a spot against the Baltimore Ravens in next week's AFC Championship Game on the line. It's been a little bit of a struggle for Kelce this season, as the future Hall of Fame candidate hasn't put up his usually mind-numbing statistics; however, the Chiefs cruised last week against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, setting the stage for the matchup with the Bills.

That success continued into the game against Buffalo, as Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected for a touchdown on a busted coverage from the Bills defense late in the first half. Then, in the third quarter, the duo worked their magic once again, as Mahomes found Kelce from close range, who was able to dive past the pylons and put Kansas City ahead on the scoreboard.

With that second touchdown, Mahomes and Kelce made NFL history by connecting on their 16th playoff touchdown, which is now the most from any quarterback-wide receiver duo in league history, per FOX Sports: NFL on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In the process, they passed up another legendary tight end wide receiver duo in Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots, per Steve Colis on X.

With the two still playing at this level, the end doesn't appear to be coming anytime soon.