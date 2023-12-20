Chiefs mourn passing of Hall of Famer Ed Budde

A 14-year offensive lineman for the Chiefs franchise passed away, leaving a legacy of brilliant work on and off the field in KC.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on a quest to defend their 2022-2023 Super Bowl title and appear set to take home another AFC West Division Title. Meanwhile, the Kansas City community is reeling with news that one of the franchise's greatest champions has passed away.

On the injury front, the Chiefs lost a promising WR to the injured reserve list recently. Receiver Kadarius Toney was blasted for an 'embarrassing gaffe' on the field.

The high octane action on the field has now given way to a somber mood off of the field amid news that former Chiefs community icon and Super Bowl champion Ed Budde has passed away.

Ed Budde's Chiefs Legacy

Budde passed away on Tuesday according to a report from ESPN. A 14-year offensive lineman with the Chiefs, he led the franchise to its first Super Bowl victory in 1970 over the Minnesota Vikings.

Budde was 83. No cause of death was given according to the report. Budde was a key player for the franchise and a former top ten AFL Draft pick.

“He was a cornerstone of those early Chiefs teams that brought pro football to Kansas City,” Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said in a Tuesday in a statement. “He never missed a game in the first nine seasons of his career, and he rightfully earned recognition as an All-Star, a Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.”

A Community Legend and Super Bowl Champion

Budde helped lead the Chiefs to a win in Super Bowl IV.

He was born in Highland Park, Michigan outside of Detroit and went on to become a five-time AFL All-Star and two-time Pro Bowler after the merger.

Budde was active as the president of the KC chapter of the NFL alumni organization according to ESPN. He is a Chiefs Hall of Famer.