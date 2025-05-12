Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, more commonly known as ChiefsAholic, became famous over recent years after it came out that he committed numerous crimes across the Midwest. On Monday, it was reported that he had been sentenced to 32 years in state prison in Oklahoma.

The sentence comes after Babudar was previously sentenced to 17 and a half years at federal prison, according to Jennifer Maupin and Erin Christy of KSHB Kansas City. Babudar was convicted and openly admitted to 11 banks in eight different states.

“TULSA, Okla. — Xaviar Babudar, the ‘Chiefsaholic' convicted in a string of robberies across the Midwest, was sentenced to 32 years in state prison on May 12. He was sentenced to 17 and a half years in federal prison last fall. Babudar, who admitted to robbing and attempting to rob 11 banks across eight states, was first arrested in December 2022 after robbing a Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby while wearing a mask.”

Babudar was officially found guilty of several charges. Two are for the crimes he admitted during the robberies, while the third was for removing an electronic monitoring device after he was arrested in 2022. Overall, he's set to be in state prison for the next 32 years.

“A Tulsa County judge found Babudar guilty on one count of robbery with a firearm, one count of assault while masked or disguised, and one count of removing an electronic monitoring device.”

Reports claim that the Chiefs' superfan used a BB gun during his robbery attempts. Regardless, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler blasted Babudar for traumatizing victims across the U.S. Kunzweiler claims that Babudar “caught a break” in his sentencing and believes Babudar could and would commit future crimes.

“The violence that Babudar exhibited to the employees of the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union was abhorrent,” said Kunzweiler. “He is a serial robber who traumatized these victims and numerous other victims across this country… I think he caught a break. I look like he's going to look when he gets out. I’m 63. I don’t put it past him to commit more crimes. You had people who had a gun put to their head, while he plays this game of ‘oh, it was just a BB gun.' That's B.S. in my opinion. A gun is a gun is a gun.”