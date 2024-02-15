The longtime ESPN reporter shared his heartbreaking thoughts on the KC tragedy.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl championship parade took a turn for the worst on Wednesday as a tragic shooting unfolded while hundreds of thousands of fans celebrated the team's back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Kansas City Mayor Quenton Lucas addressed the media on Wednesday afternoon after the events occurred. When the dust settled, one person had been killed and as many as 22 people had been injured as of Wednesday night.

Eight were immediately in life threatening conditions and seven remained in life threatening conditions according to ESPN.

Longtime ESPN reporter weighed in with his heavy thoughts afterward.

Adam Schefter Shares Thoughts on KC Shooting

The longtime ESPN reporter sounded dejected as he shared his thoughts.

“We are left here now to try to make sense of this particular situation,” Schefter wrote on Twitter.

“These images are happening everywhere all the time, every day, every week in this country. It's disgusting. It's sickening. It's enough. How many times do we have to see this everywhere?”

Adam Schefter weighed in with some strong remarks of his own. "We are left here now to try to make sense of this particular situation. These images are happening everywhere all the time, every day, every week in this country. It's disgusting. It's sickening. It's enough. How… pic.twitter.com/j0DAD2X7zZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 14, 2024

NFL Releases Statement After Chiefs Parade Shooting

The National Football League also released a statement after the shooting while social media users posted shocking video of people performing chest compressions, people lying on the ground writhing in pain, and two bystanders chasing down and tackling someone.

The NFL's statement read as follows: “We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs. Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.”