Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has been in the NFL over three decades, and it appears he’s never been better at the position than he is right now.

It’s amazing what can happen over time. Reid has gone from a man who couldn’t win big games, to someone who has nothing but success. On Sunday, he’ll be coaching in his third Super Bowl in four seasons when his Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday evening.

With that said, talk of retirement has centered around Andy Reid, and the coach has acknowledged calling it quits could be in the near future, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports (per Dov Kleiman via Twitter).

FOX: #Chiefs Andy Reid didn't rule out retiring after Super Bowl LVII, per @JayGlazer "I'll have a decision I'll need to make." pic.twitter.com/TilywCMSK5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 12, 2023

With the recent success Reid has had in recent years, it would be hard to see him step down at this time. After all, when a guy has the privilege of coaching quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who wouldn’t want to be attached to that talent for as long as possible?

Having said that, everyone faces that reality when it’s time to walk away and start the next stage of their life. Reid is 64-years-old, and with being a head coach in the league since 1999 comes a lot of stress and responsibility. That’s something that can weigh on any human being over time.

If Reid is able to win Sunday against the Eagles, it would be his second Super Bowl victory in five seasons. With the decision of retirement looming, winning a Super Bowl would be an awesome mic-drop if he did decide to put down the clipboard.

Or maybe the result doesn’t matter either way. For now, the eight words Reid said leaves the option open.