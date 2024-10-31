The Kansas City Chiefs made a stunning trade for New England Patriots linebacker Joshua Uche earlier this week, and he could be making an appearance during the Chiefs' Week 9 clash with the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Thursday “there's a good chance” that Uche plays, but is also taking precaution, per Adam Teicher of ESPN NFL Nation.

“We know how important that position is and that's why we did this,” Reid added about the edge rusher spot.

Uche has recorded two sacks this season, and 20.5 over his five years in the NFL. The great thing about Uche joining the Chiefs defense, is he won't be alone. Kansas City has a formidable unit, with certain members on the front line who can bail him out. Unlike in New England, where too much may have been expected of him without much help.

Chiefs fans could see Joshua Uche in Week 9

The Chiefs have been pretty sturdy defensively during their 7-0 season. Adding Uche will assist fellow pass rushers Chris Jones and George Karlaftis with stopping the run, and gives defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo another quality presence to intimidate opponents. Reid shed some light earlier this week on what drew the Chiefs organization his way.

“We’ve had the benefit of having played against him,” Reid said, per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk and NBC Sports. “So, we know he’s a very aggressive, good pass rusher — good all-around player, really — but pass rusher. So, we’ll work him with the defensive line rotation-wise. As long as he can handle anything, and I wouldn’t expect that he wouldn’t. But he’ll start today working in there and getting used to what we do.”

The Chiefs are a top-five defense that has been able to make up for some of the miscues offensively. Uche will become a valuable asset for Andy Reid and Co. for the second-half slate of games.