Some people may view the Kansas City Chiefs as a penny-pinching organization, but they can’t argue about the franchise’s success in recent years. The Chiefs and Andy Reid may be going whole hog for a third straight Super Bowl title, rumored to be eyeing another trade after already reeling in DeAndre Hopkins and Josh Uche.

Standing at 7-0 on the season and heading into a battle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs may have their eyes on more reinforcements, according to Jeremy Fowler and espn.com.

“The Super Bowl champion Chiefs have been aggressive on the trade market, and they might not be done,” Fowler wrote.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid may have more talent coming

Fowler said the Chiefs have been aggressive already. Reid has plenty of pieces to move around the field.

“Kansas City addressed two needs with trades for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and pass rusher Joshua Uche in back-to-back weeks,” Fowler wrote. “But cornerback remains a need after Jaylen Watson went down for the season, and the belief is that Kansas City is at least monitoring that market close to the deadline.”

One thing working in the Chiefs favor is they have moveable draft capital, which gives Reid and the organization some flexibility.

“The Chiefs are not pressed to make a move but will be open to it,” Fowler wrote. “And their 2025 draft haul is still in good shape after acquiring a third-round pick in the L'Jarius Sneed trade. The Chiefs also love retreads, players who know their culture. So it's noteworthy that former Chiefs Marcus Peters and Steven Nelson are still out there on the free agency market.”

The Chiefs don’t necessarily have to shore up the cornerback position. Nazeh Johnson has proven to be adequate so far. Reid said Johnson has improved, according to Jordan Foote of Sports Illustrated.

“He's gotten better and stronger every week,” Reid said. “And so that’s the main thing. He’s a good player. Just that he has the confidence in his leg and the leg’s strong and that just happens by playing. Every week it’s been a positive going forward and he’s ready for the spot. (Joshua Williams) also been in there, he’s done it, so he knows what it takes. Two different body types and we’ll need both of them and they both need to step up. (Jaylen) Watson was having a heck of a year. Now these guys have an opportunity here to step in and do the same.”