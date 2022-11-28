Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

We might not see Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore returning punts anytime soon for the team — or perhaps never again. Against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Moore had another misplay while trying to return a punt. It’s the third fumbled punt for Moore, which also probably dooms his chances of returning punts in the future for the Chiefs.

#Chiefs rookie receiver Skyy Moore muffs the punt & it's recovered by the #Rams. pic.twitter.com/eFRfnYJGLs — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) November 27, 2022

Andy Reid sounded frustrated about it after the game. While he did not directly say that Moore will no longer be returning punts, Reid might already have made up his mind and just did not want to address it first in front of the media.

“We’ll see. That wasn’t a very good showing for him,” Reid said after the game, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

It could be remembered that Moore fumbled a punt back in Week 3 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts. That mistake was parlayed into a touchdown by the Colts, who went on to win the game, 20-27. Then in Week 7, Moore fumbled yet another punt against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. Fortunately for the Chiefs, that didn’t ultimately cost them the game, as they came away with a 44-23 victory.

Moore’s fumbled punt against the Rams might be the final nail in the coffin of his punt-returning duties for Kansas City, who edged the Rams comfortably still, 26-10. Moore, who was selected in the second round (54th overall) by the Chiefs in the 2022 NFL Draft and who did not have prior experience in college returning punts, had five catches for 36 receiving yards against Los Angeles.