Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco had his coming out party during the Chiefs Super Bowl victory last season over the Philadelphia Eagles. Unbelievably enough, Pacheco actually played the game with a broken hand and a torn labrum, reports USA Today’s Kristian Dyer.

Pacheco ran 15 times for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl, pacing the Chiefs backfield. His longest run of the day was a 24 yard scamper where he displayed elite elusiveness. For the Chiefs running back, it was his first time being spotlighted in the national arena.

For Kansas City fans, they were drooling over Pacheco all season long. The rookie running back out of Rutgers averaged 4.9 yards per carry in his first campaign, and is now heading into the 2023 season atop the Chiefs running back depth chart.

He firmly supplanted Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and it looks like he will be spelled primarily by Jerick McKinnon next season. Regardless, the second year back will try to establish himself as one of the top runners in the game in 2023.

Pacheco was a great find out of Rutgers by Andy Reid and the Chiefs, and he fits the Kansas City scheme to a tee. Not only is he an extremely shifty back that is perfect for quick lateral passes from Patrick Mahomes, but he runs tough and is not afraid to lower the shoulder. He has the potential to be a 3-down back for the Chiefs, something Mahomes hasn’t had yet in his career.

However this season plays out, Isiah Pacheco proved last season that he has the speed, strength, and toughness to be a dominant NFL running back. Playing through a torn labrum and a broken hand in the Super Bowl only strengthens his argument to be a bell-cow back.