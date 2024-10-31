The Kansas City Chiefs have added to their roster via trades in recent weeks despite being the only team left undefeated in the NFL at this point in the season, with Patrick Mahomes hoping to inch closer to Tom Brady in the GOAT discussion with another ring this season. The Chiefs currently sit at 7-0 after last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders on the road, and the team now is getting some positive news on the injury front as well.

On Thursday, it was reported by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports that both running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive end Charles Omenihu “are both doing well and getting closer to returning.”

Pacheco has been on the injured reserved list for several weeks with a fibula injury, while Omenihu is on the reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list with a knee ailment.

Meanwhile, head coach Andy Reid also spoke on the status of some other injured Chiefs players, including noting that Ethan Driskell (illness), Nazeeh Johnson (concussion), and JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) would be out of practice on Thursday, per Goodman.

Despite the injuries they've dealt with this year, which also included an injury to leading wide receiver Rashee Rice, the Chiefs have been rolling right along, largely on the strength of their defense, which has turned itself into arguably the league's best unit over the last couple of seasons.

Patrick Mahomes hasn't necessarily played at an MVP level so far this year, as was the case a season ago during the regular year, but the Chiefs are seeing increased production from future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce as some of his receiving counterparts have gone down with injury.

In any case, the Chiefs will next take the field on Monday evening at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.