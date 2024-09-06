The Kansas City Chiefs did enough to get the win in Week 1. Kansas City held off a fourth-quarter comeback from Baltimore to secure a 27-20 victory on banner raising night. The Ravens came literally inches away from scoring a last-second touchdown that could have forced overtime or a two-point conversion attempt for a win. Kansas City knows how close they came to a different outcome.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke with the media after the game and shared his perspective on the last-second play.

“It was a fight down to the end,” Reid said recapping the game, per ESPN, but clearly referencing the last play. “When they say it's a game of inches, [it] might be shorter than that.”

As for that last-second play, Reid said he didn't have a good view of whether Likely was inbounds.

“The guys upstairs saw it, and so they knew he was out,” Reid said. “We were just waiting after that.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sounded a bit more nervous than Coach Reid.

“Definitely nerve-wracking because it looked good from my angle on the sideline,” Mahomes said, “but then the first view you could see his cleat. … You have to wear white cleats next time. That's my advice for him.”

The NFL could not have asked for a better game to open the 2024 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy's huge NFL debut

The NFL's 2024 season opener was a coming out party for Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy.

The speedy wide receiver scored two touchdowns in his first ever NFL game. Worthy caught two passes for 47 yards, on top of his 21-yard rushing touchdown, in the winning effort.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gushed about his rookie wide receiver after the game.

“Just having him out there, it just opens up stuff,” Mahomes said. “You saw when he's out there, they're playing shell coverages. It's getting guys like [Travis Kelce] and it's getting guys like [Rashee Rice] open underneath, and that's what's so great about this offense is we're able to do all of that, and that's when we're at our best.”

Worthy may not have been dominant on the stat sheet (granted, two touchdowns is nice) but Mahomes does a good job of explaining how Worthy can impact the game simply by dictating coverages.

Worthy compared the atmosphere in the Thursday night win to “playing in the backyard.”

“I feel like nerves aren't really a thing for me,” Worthy said. “I feel like I come in, and it's just like being a kid again, playing in the backyard.”

The Chiefs will look to continue their winning streak in Week 2 when they host the Bengals at Arrowhead.