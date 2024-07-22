Is this finally the season where things work out for Kadarius Toney? The Kansas City Chiefs are moving him to running back in the hopes that they can truly unlock his potential.

Toney rarely has a chance to show how elusive and shifty he is with the ball — part of that is the injuries he can’t control, part of that is the drops that he can control — but few other football players are as tough to get a grasp on as Toney. His herky-jerky, start-stop-on-a-dime moves make him hard to tackle. Getting the ball out of the backfield can help simplify things for him.

A move to running back may be just what Toney needs to be a legitimate contributor to the Chiefs' success. He got some work in with the team's backs in the early phases of training camp. Toney still did some drills with the wide receivers but the fact that the Chiefs are trying him at running back is notable.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid didn’t offer a ton of insight into a position change for Toney but did offer some good words about his work, according to Joshua Brisco of SI.com.

“He worked today,” Reid said, via SI.com. “He did a good job when he was in there, and we'll see. Just like the other guys, he's out there competing. We'll see how he does.”

Kadarius Toney getting reps at RB at Chiefs practice

Isaiah Pacheco should still be the lead running back for the Chiefs but having Toney would make for a nice change of pace. Travis Kelce, Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy should make for plenty of pass-catching talent for Patrick Mahomes (plus Rashee Rice, barring a suspension).

Toney had a massive punt return for the Chiefs in the second half of Super Bowl 57 (the longest in the history of the big game) and was the second-leading receiver in that year’s divisional round with five catches for 36 yards. Otherwise, he hasn’t been a major factor for Kansas City after being traded by the New York Giants. He has been injured and unreliable far too often.

Although Kadarius Toney should be a fine option as someone deeper on the depth chart and in special teams, the Chiefs are hoping to get more out of the former first-round pick than just being a depth piece. Making an impact as a running back could be the way he does that.