Andy Reid couldn't be more proud of his Chiefs.

On Sunday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their second straight Super Bowl with a road win in the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens. It hasn't been an easy year for Reid and his staff, as they have had to battle with inconsistency and a surprising lack of offensive production; however, the Chiefs were able to put things together just in time to make yet another run through the AFC side of the NFL postseason bracket.

After the game, Reid expressed his immediate thoughts to legendary commentator Jim Nantz of CBS, who was conducting the Chiefs trophy presentation.

“It's great. I'm so proud of these guys right here,” said Reid, per NFL on CBS on X. “So proud of them. I'm also proud of the job that John [Harbaugh] has done here in Baltimore. He's a phenomenal football coach, the city's lucky to have him. This is different, doing it down here in Baltimore, but it's a great city, we appreciate the hospitality. Most of all, though, Kansas City, we love you, man.”

The Chiefs will be looking to defend their Super Bowl crown, the second of the Patrick Mahomes era, on February 11 when they take on either the winners of the NFC Championship showdown between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Super Bowl is slated to take place in Las Vegas on the evening of February 11. Sure enough, hopes are high that the Chiefs will be able to defend their title and further cement their legacy as the greatest team of the 2020s.