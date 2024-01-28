For the third time in the past five years, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing for the Super Bowl. The NFL couldn't hold their excitement in after seeing the Chiefs take down the Baltimore Ravens to secure their spot.

Patrick Mahomes and company came away with a 17-10 victory after entering the contest as the underdogs. Now, the Chiefs will look to further legitimize their dynasty and add another Lombardi Trophy to their growing case.

Kansas City started the scoring early with a 19-yard pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce midway through the first quarter. The Ravens answered before the quarter was over, as Lamar Jackson found Zay Flowers for a 30-yard touchdown pass.

However, Kansas City was able to tighten up on defense from there. The offense kept chugging along with an Isiah Pacheco two-yard touchdown run and Harrison Butker 52-yard field goal. The defense matched the effort in the second quarter, holding the Ravens scoreless and taking a 17-7 lead into halftime.

It would be more of the same in the third quarter. After both teams went scoreless, Justin Tucker nailed a 43-yard field goal for the Ravens in the fourth. However, it wouldn't be enough, as the Chiefs' first half offense and overall sweltering defense did enough to hold on.

It wasn't the prettiest of games. Patrick Mahomes didn't light up the scoreboard. However, the Chiefs forced the Ravens to turn the ball over three times. Baltimore went just 3-of-11 on third down. Kansas City found a way to mitigate on mistakes and capitalize when the Ravens made their own.

That effort landed the Chiefs back in the Super Bowl.