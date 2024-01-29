Is Taylor Swift the reason Andy Reid's team is Super Bowl bound yet again?

Could it be that the Kansas City Chiefs boast one of the best head coaches and all-time greats at both quarterback and tight end? Or is their return to the Super Bowl simply the NFL's plan remaining on course? And what does Taylor Swift have to do with any of this?

After the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens to advance to Super Bowl LVIII, fans took to social media to wonder if the NFL had motivation to get the Chiefs to the big game, all in order to capitalize on the ongoing relationship between Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Swift.

Swift, NFL in cahoots?

One self-described “reliable” account on X posted a clip of Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy being flagged for unnecessary roughness. The caption read: “The refs are rigging this game in favor of the #Chiefs… this is a RIDICULOUS call!!! The NFL is DESPERATE for that Taylor Swift Super Bowl money.”

PrizePicks used a clip of rapper Jack Harlow being carried for some humor. “How the NFL carrying Taylor Swift to the Super Bowl.”

One fan did some back of the envelope math to try and justify the Swift-NFL theory. “The NFL writing the script for the Chiefs to beat the Ravens so they can make an extra $300M marketing Taylor Swift before the Super Bowl.”

One of the more measured reactions simply stated the obvious. “The NFL realizing they're getting a Super Bowl with Taylor Swift” along with a SpongeBob SquarePants clip expressing excitement.

Nevermind that Kelce and Swift were not dating during the Chiefs' three previous Super Bowl appearances. Or that the NFL generates the most revenue of any sports league in the world, and doesn't need Swift to draw attention it itself.