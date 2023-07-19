Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already viewed by most as the best quarterback in the NFL, but his head coach Andy Reid is not letting him be complacent, and he explained his mindset with coaching Mahomes this season.

“With quarterbacks, the work's never done,” Andy Reid said, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I've mentioned it before, it's like being a farmer. You just keep on cranking. And we're always trying to give him new challenges with things and he loves that and loves to attack those types of things. So, that's where it's at.”

An even better version of Patrick Mahomes makes the Chiefs even more scary than they already are. Reid said there is always stuff to work on, and that Mahomes is putting in the effort in those areas.

“But there are alwasy things to work on,” Reid said, via Simmons. “Fundamentally, there's things to work on. He spends a tremendous amount of time at that, he puts a lot of effort into it. And, obviously, the new plays.”

The Chiefs are always adding new wrinkles to their offense each year, it will be interesting to see what they have in store for the 2023 season. With players like Kadarius Toney in the fold, there is a lot of room for creativity.

It is easy to see why the Chiefs are so good every year. Mahomes is an elite talent, and Reid's coaching brings out the best in him. It would not be surprising to see the Chiefs get even better in 2023.