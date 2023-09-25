Nearly everything went right for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 41-10 drubbing over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. One glaring problem persists for the Chiefs though.

Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor was flagged twice for illegal formation as he wasn’t lined up properly. Head coach Andy Reid says the league has unfairly singled out Taylor and wants to see consistency regarding the penalty across the league.

“They have an eye on him,” Reid said, via Michael David Smith. “It all started on the Thursday night game. You look around the league, and it’s just not consistent right now. That’s the important thing.”

“Now that I’ve had a chance to look at it, I’ve even doubled down more on what I said yesterday,” Reid said. “They better keep an eye on everybody else too. It’s to the point of being ridiculous. They got their point proved now out there to the world, so let’s make sure we’re staying consistent.”

The way Taylor lines up has been a huge topic of conversation since the Chiefs' season-opener. NFL fans and analysts were quick to point out on social media that he was lined up well behind the rest of his Chiefs teammates along the offensive front but no illegal formation penalties were called on Taylor in Week 1.

The NFL took notice and must have told the officials to look for it, as Taylor has been penalized three times for illegal formation and twice for a false start in the two games since.

Jawaan Taylor no doubt has a role to play in all of this and acknowledged that he has to fix the problem. It will be interesting to see how the league handles it moving forward.