The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears so badly at Soldier Field on Sunday that Taylor Swift probably has to make a song about it. But there must be more material for her to be found on the fact that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored some measure of payback against one of the teams that skipped past him in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Following the Chiefs' 41-10 demolition job of Chicago, Patrick Mahomes was asked whether he still remembers the time when the Bears took Mitchell Trubisky over him.

“I like beating them, for sure,” Mahomes said, per Dave Skretta of the Associated Press.

It is safe to say that, in retrospect, the Bears would have selected Mahomes in 2017. Chicago even moved up from the No. 3 spot on the board to No. 3 by sending multiple future picks to the San Francisco 49ers. Trubisky is no longer with the Bears and he's now a backup to Kenny Pickett on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster, while Mahomes has already won two Super Bowl rings, two Super Bowl MVPs, and two league MVPs. Whenever Bears fans see Mahomes, they are left with a bitter feeling of what could have been for their team if only they decided to pick the former Texas Tech Red Raiders star.

Against the Bears in Week 3, Mahomes passed for 272 passing yards and three touchdowns. He did not turn the ball over and completed 24 of his 33 throws. On the flip side, Bears quarterback Justin Fields struggled, going just 11-for-22 for 99 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception.