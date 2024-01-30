Will the romance between Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift take it a step further with a marriage proposal from the tight end at Super Bowl 58? That may be a long shot to happen, but people can still bet on that action, with FanDuel Sportsbook releasing odds for the possibility of Kelce getting down on his knees and popping the question to the 12-time Grammy winner.

FanDuel gives it a price of +1120 that Kelce will propose to the Blank Space singer, which means a bet of $100 can reel in a bettor $1,120. Meanwhile, the odds for the proposal not taking place on Super Bowl 58 are staggeringly short — just -3500. A bettor will have to place a $3500 bet on that action for a chance to win just $100. That doesn't sound too enchanting, but it does appear to be the safest bet to make between the two options.

Kelce and the Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. They have a shot at becoming back-to-back NFL champs with a win on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas versus Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers — the same team the Chiefs beat at Super Bowl 54 in 2020.

The Niners can play the role of the anti-hero to Kelce and Swift, who sent social media into overdrive when they were seen kissing on the field after the Chiefs took care of business at the AFC championship game against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.