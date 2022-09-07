Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid expected to enter guilty plea for car crash that injured young girl

Britt Reid, the son of Kansas City head coach Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty on Monday, relating to the car crash that left a five-year-old girl seriously injured in 2021.

Britte Reid expressed his remorse over the accident, apologizing to everyone whose lives have been impacted by the terrible accident in a statement shared by his attorney.

Via Glenn E. Rice of The Kansas City Star:

“He sincerely regrets his conduct and hopes and prays for the continued recovery for A.Y. (Ariel Young),” Reid’s attorney, J.R. Hobbs, said in a news release Tuesday afternoon. “Mr. Reid sincerely apologizes to A.Y. and her family, and to his own family. He also extends his deep apologies to the Hunt family, the Chiefs organization and Chiefs Kingdom. Mr. Reid is sorry for his actions and hopes that his plea brings some sense of justice to all those he affected.”

More from Rice’s story:

“The five victims of this crime are relieved that the defendant has chosen to plead guilty and are hopeful that the defendant receives the maximum sentence allowed by law,” said Tom Porto, the attorney for the victims.

The accident, which occurred just three days before Andy Reid and the Chiefs faced off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, left a total of five victims, including Ariel Young — the aforementioned five-year-old, who sustained a”traumatic brain injury.” At the time of the crash, Britt Reid’s blood alcohol content was way above the legal limit of 0.08, per Missouri law.

Britt Reid used to work with his dad, Andy Reid, with the Chiefs, as he served a number of roles for the team from 2013 to 2020.