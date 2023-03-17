Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back guard Nick Allegretti on a one-year contract in NFL Free Agency, Kansas City Star Chiefs beat reporter Herbie Teope wrote in a pair of Friday tweets.

“Good re-signing for the Chiefs getting the versatile Allegretti back in the mix,” wrote Teope.

Allegretti played in 57 games and started in 12 since he was first selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Illinois. He saw every one of the team’s offensive snaps in 2022, including all 55 offensive snaps of a 27-24 win by the Cincinnati Bengals in December, according to Pro Football Reference. Nick Allegretti started with tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who earned two Pro Bowl selections in Kansas City since he was traded from the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

The Chiefs lost Brown Jr. to NFL free agency when he signed a four-year, $64 million contract with the Bengals on Wednesday. Brown once made a promise to his father, who split time with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in nine NFL seasons.

“Something he made me promise him was that I was going to be a left tackle and that I was going to play in this league for 10-plus years and be a Hall of Famer,” Orlando Jr. said in a 2021 ESPN interview.

“It was just kind of ingrained in me at a young age and … it was a dream and goal I set for myself in this league. I grew up with my father playing in this league … as a right tackle. In my household, if you weren’t playing left tackle, I won’t say he disowned you, but he kind of talked back to you.”

The Chiefs brought in defensive end Charles Omenihu from the San Francisco 49ers to a two-year contract on Tuesday. He appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers last season, earning career-highs in sacks with 4.5 and tackles with 20 and tied his career-high in quarterback hits with 16.