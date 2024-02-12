Chris Jones was fired up

Super Bowl LVIII is currently ongoing and so far, the San Francisco 49ers are up. Following a field goal from Jake Moody, the 49ers ran a trick play that saw the ball go from Brock Purdy to Jauan Jennings and then to Christian McCaffrey for the touchdown. While the Kansas City Chiefs managed a field goal of their own before halftime, every possession in the Super Bowl counts, which is why defensive tackle Chris Jones was already rallying the Chiefs following McCaffrey's score.

Calling his teammates to a huddle, Jones was visibly fired up. And based on the clip's commentary, the DT was giving a speech on how the Chiefs are beating themselves (presumably due to the first-half errors committed on their part).

Chris Jones rallying the Chiefs after the 49ers touchdown 👀pic.twitter.com/iVStyJA9FR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

The opening quarter was a very quiet one, with no points on the board for both teams. Additionally, it seemed that the big-stage jitters were present in the first half as both McCaffrey and Isiah Pacheco committed fumbles to the dismay of their respective teams. Furthermore, 49ers tackle Trent Williams was called for holding penalties on consecutive plays.

At the half, the 49ers are clinging on to a 10-3 advantage. Still, while both squads' locker rooms are full of adrenaline and testosterone at the moment, the fans in the Allegiant Stadium get to relax as they witness another anticipated half-time show.

The second half is set to begin shortly, and surely, both the Chiefs and the 49ers look to lessen their errors and play more consistently in the final 30 minutes of action.