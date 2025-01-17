The Kansas City Chiefs have made a significant decision ahead of their divisional playoff clash against the Houston Texans, opting to start Joe Thuney at left tackle to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ blind side. Thuney’s move to left tackle was initially out of necessity after the Chiefs dealt with a tumultuous season at the position.

“Chiefs plan to start Joe Thuney at left tackle Saturday vs. Texans, per sources. D.J. Humphries is healthy, but Thuney, a Pro Bowl guard, flourished in tackle relief while Humphries was hurt. So, Chiefs prepared to ride the hot hand.” via Jeremy Fowler on X, formerly Twitter.

The team began the year alternating between Wanya Morris and second-round rookie Kingsley Suamataia, but neither provided the stability required to protect Mahomes. Midseason, the Chiefs signed veteran tackle D.J. Humphries, who made one start before sustaining an injury that sidelined him for three games.

Chiefs will stick with Joe Thuney for Saturday's Divisional matchup

During Humphries’ absence, Thuney transitioned from his Pro Bowl role at guard to left tackle and performed exceptionally well. Despite Humphries’ return to full health, the Chiefs appear to favor sticking with Thuney, whose steady play has brought consistency to the offensive line.

Head coach Andy Reid has remained tight-lipped about the official decision. Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Reid stated, “I’m going to get with the coaches and just make sure what they want and where we’re at with that, but they’ve both been in there and done a nice job. It’s a good — that’s a positive thing.”

Mahomes, however, has expressed confidence in both options. “Listen, [Mahomes] likes both guys,” Reid added. “He trusts those guys and that’s where he’s at, but I always keep that in mind for sure.”

Thuney, a seasoned veteran who joined the Chiefs in 2021 on a five-year, $80 million contract, has been a stalwart presence on the line. This season, he started all 17 games, showcasing versatility by excelling at both guard and tackle. Against a Texans defense featuring elite pass rushers Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, Thuney’s performance could be pivotal.

Mahomes’ protection has been a hot topic throughout the season, with the quarterback visibly uncomfortable behind less reliable options earlier in the year. As the Chiefs gear up for the high-stakes playoff game, Thuney’s ability to hold the line against Houston’s aggressive pass rush will be critical to their success.

The decision to stick with Thuney at left tackle reflects the Chiefs’ commitment to ensuring Mahomes has the stability he needs to lead the team deeper into the postseason. Whether the strategy pays off will soon be tested under playoff pressure.