The Kansas City Chiefs signed left tackle DJ Humphries in hopes of giving Patrick Mahomes some extra protection up front. However, the Chiefs' Humphries plan took a major hit against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14.

Humphries was forced to leave Kansas City's 19-17 win over Los Angeles due to a hamstring injury. Now, the Chiefs have sent the left tackle for an MRI, via Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. They'll have a better understanding of his long-term timeline once the results are in.

In his stead, Kansas City turned to Wanya Morris, who had been benched earlier in the season. However, they were impressed with how he played in relief. They would have an optimistic view towards Morris should he need to start again.

The Chiefs have also turned to guard Joe Thuney in times of need at left tackle. They could return to that plan if Humphries misses extended time and Morris. Furthermore, if Morris is dealing with a multi-week injury, the Chiefs would begin looking at further options.

DJ Humphries came to Kansas City after spending nine seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. However, a number of injuries derailed his time with the Cardinals and stalled his debut with the Chiefs. As soon as he made his return, the injury bug decided to take another bite.

The Chiefs have allowed 35 sacks on the season. While not towards the bottom of the league, Kansas City knows they must keep Mahomes upright in the pocket if they want to continue their Super Bowl streak. They allowed three sacks in their win over the Chargers, showing the importance of improving their pass protection.

Perhaps Humphries can come back and once again play a major roll on the offensive line. But he must first get a clean bill of health from his MRI. The Chiefs might be 12-1, but they know they could always improve. Growth across the offensive line will be a key focus for Kansas City down the stretch; with or without Humphries.