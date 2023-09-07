Kansas City Chiefs minority owner Norma Hunt, wife of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, died on June 4 this year, and the Chiefs announced their plans to wear a patch on their jerseys for every game this season.

All season long, we’re celebrating the life of Norma Hunt with this patch on our jerseys. The football shape is identical to the one in Lamar Hunt’s patch, reminding us of their devotion to each other & their shared passion for the Kansas City Chiefs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aNuAY2pGsP — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 7, 2023

The patch is in the shape of a football that is identical to the one that is in Lamar Hunt's patch, and has Norma Hunt's initials “NKH” on it.

So throughout the NFL season, the Chiefs will be honoring and celebrating the life of one of the beloved figures in their history.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Chiefs will start their season tonight against the Detroit Lions, and will raise their banner for winning Super Bowl 57 last season. They will try to defend their title and go back-to-back to honor Norma Hunt.

Coming into this season, the Chiefs should be contenders to win the Super Bowl again. As long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, they should be in the conversation as one of the top teams in the AFC.

While there is some uncertainty regarding tight end Travis Kelce's status for the game against the Lions due to a knee injury, the Chiefs do come in as favorites in the game.

Chris Jones is also still without a long-term contract extension, so his holdout continues. Barring a last-minute deal, he will not be playing against the Lions either.

Regardless, Kansas City should be in the conversation all year long. They would certainly like to start off their season with a win to celebrate their Super Bowl win and honor Norma Hunt.