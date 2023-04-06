Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he is going to be the Kansas City Chiefs’ worst enemy when the two teams match up in 2023, and that sparked some trash talk from Chris Jones. Here is what Hill said that sparked it all.

“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gone do? Guess what we gone do? I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all, I hate to do it. But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all’s worst enemy that day. You better change the signals, I know every signal y’all got,” Tyreek Hill said, via Soul Runner.

Chris Jones of the Chiefs took to Twitter to respond to Hill’s trash talk.

“May God bless him,” Jones wrote on Twitter.

Hill responded to Jones on Twitter as well.

“He has blessed me, but I’m crack block you. You to little,” Hill wrote in response on Twitter.

Jones replied to that tweet by Hill, laughing.

“😂 here he go” wrote in response, on Twitter.

Jones added one more tweet after the exchange.

“The only ✌🏽 sign he throwing up is walking to the bus after the game” wrote Jones on Twitter.

The Dolphins will play on the road against the Chiefs this season. The schedule has not come out yet, and this matchup would have already been highly-anticipated, but the trash talk between Hill and Jones adds some extra intrigue as well. It will be interesting to see when the two teams will play in the upcoming season.