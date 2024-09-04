The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping to complete a historic threepeat of Super Bowl victories in 2024. They would be the first NFL team to ever win three Lombardi Trophies in a row. The hard work starts on Thursday night, but Chiefs fans can focus on their past glories until then.

NFL Films released a trailer for America's Game, which airs on September 4th at 8PM ET and focuses on the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl 58.

The clip from the trailer focuses on defensive tackle Chris Jones, who made some impressive plays during overtime to help secure the victory.

“Andy Reid was looking over at me, I'm looking up and out of breath. Nothing more to give. He was like ‘we need you,'” Jones said in an video released by NFL Films. “I say a quick prayer, like, ‘God, please help me. Give me some strength or anything to make some type of play.' And the guys didn't block me.”

Jones is referring to a crucial play during overtime of the Super Bowl. The 49ers were driving down the field on the first possession of extra time but stalled out near the red zone. Jones' impressive play forced the 49ers to kick a field goal, allowing the Chiefs to get the ball back and win with a touchdown.

“I don't know how you leave nine five unblocked at that point in the game,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. “But man, I'm glad he got free.”

Head coach Andy Reid could tell that Jones was giving it all he's got during overtime. He was impressed by his effort.

“We talk about going to a place you don't really want to go to, physically and mentally, and he was there,” Reid said about Jones during the video. “He kind of just pushed himself through that, son of a gun, and was able to go out and have a great play.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift writing football plays

Taylor Swift has already proven to be a talented musical artist. But could she test her pen by drawing up football plays for the Chiefs?

Travis Kelce recently confirmed that Swift has been drawing up some football plays in her spare time.

“She had just been so open to learning the game, she didn’t know much about the rules or anything…I think she was just curious about the profession,” Kelce told the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday.

Unsurprisingly, it doesn't sound like the Chiefs will be trying any of those plays anytime soon.

“I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach Reid yet, but if they ever do I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation,” he added.

Eisen asked what kind of plays Swift was drawing up, and the answer is not a big surprise.

“She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me,” Kelce said. “We’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office.”

The Chiefs will take on the Ravens on Thursday night at Arrowhead season to kick off the 2024 NFL season.