This will be the third straight season the Chiefs and Bills face each other in the postseason.

As the Kansas City Chiefs defense prepares for the AFC Divisional round playoff game, they are going to have their hands filled as they will go up against star quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs exceptional defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke to the media during his press conference on Wednesday and gave props to the 27-year old signal-caller according to Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.

“I mean, he’s a warrior,” Jones said. “You look at the plays he made last time we played them — he was going out of bounds and ended up throwing a 40-yarder running out of bounds off his back leg. He’s tough to bring down, a couple of times we had him wrapped up, and he still got rid of the ball.”

As Jones alluded to, this won't be the first time the Chiefs played the Bills in the postseason as the two teams have had exciting duels in the past. Funny enough, their most memorable was in last season's divisional round where the two offenses went back and forth in the fourth quarter which resulted in Kansas City winning in overtime.

The two teams faced against each other in the playoffs the past two seasons where the Chiefs won twice, but this weekend could be a bit different due to location. In the aforementioned past few games, they have been in Arrowhead Stadium, but this time, it will be in the Bills house.

Jones talks about Allen's “competitiveness”

Highmark Stadium is a war zone for opposing teams which could put the Chiefs at a major disadvantage. Jones would double down on Allen, saying that his “competitiveness” mixed with the skill-position players around him make the Bills a dangerous team.

“His competitiveness within his game, he can make any throw. He has a big arm,” Jones said. “He also has talent around him, Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, [James] Cook, who has become a vital part of their offense later on here. I think they have been playing really well together.”

Jones keys in on Bills running back James Cook

In terms of the scouting report for the Chiefs defense against the Bills, while the obvious goal is to contain Allen, it should also to maintain running back James Cook. The last time these two teams faced off in the regular season in Week 14, Cook amassed 141 total yards, showing his dual-threat ability as 83 of them came in receiving yards.

As a whole, Cook has rushed for 1,122 yards to go with two touchdowns, but through the air, he has 44 catches for 445 yards and four scores. Jones has noticed that Buffalo has been using the running back as a “significant piece” since they relieved Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator according to Arrowhead Pride.

“He can run the ball, but he can also catch the ball,” Jones reflected. “They’ve been using him as a significant piece since the new offensive coordinator has been involved. He has been catching a lot of bombs lately, he’s fast enough. He’s a scat back, but he can also get downhill and get them four to five yards a carry if he needs to.”

Jones will be a huge factor in stopping the run and providing as much pressure as possible on Allen as the defensive tackle is versatile in multiple areas. The Chiefs are on the quest to win back-to-back Super Bowls, but they have to get by the Bills on the road this Sunday in the divisional round.