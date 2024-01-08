Chris Jones jokes about his hold out with the Chiefs after earning sack incentive.

The Kansas City Chiefs rested several starters in their Week 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. One starter who did play was All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones and he had over one million reasons to play in the regular-season finale.

Jones entered Week 18 with 9.5 sacks on the season. He needed 10 to reach an incentive in his contract that would pay him $1.25 million. He did just that in the third quarter of Kansas City's 13-12 win, the Chiefs' 11th of the season.

Jones made a joke about losing money after missing Chiefs training camp and their season-open due to his contract situation.

“It feels amazing,” Jones said, per CBS Sports. “I lost so much money holding out, so I'm just making money back that I lost.”

Jones was in the final year of a four-year contract and did not want to play out the 2023 season unsure of his future. He and the Chiefs compromised on a revised one-year deal worth $25 million, giving Jones well-earned money while Kansas City mulls its future with or without him.

The Chiefs still have to option to place the franchise tag on Jones and give them extra time and a firm deadline to negotiate a new deal. Jones turns 30 years old in the summer but showed he still had plenty left in the tank this season and could bring more of it in the playoffs.

He finished with 10.5 sacks and 29 QB hits in 16 games. Jones earned his fifth Pro Bowl honor for his efforts.

The Chiefs had a roller-coaster regular season but still managed to win the AFC West for an eighth consecutive season. Their stars continued to lead them as Chris Jones, Patrick Mahomes and crew have Kansas City back in the playoffs and ready for another Super Bowl run.