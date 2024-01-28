Travis Kelce has Deion Sanders' attention and respect.

Few people are more qualified to talk about pass catchers than legendary former cornerback Deion Sanders. So when Coach Prime took to social media to hype up the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, his short message carried a lot of weight.

Travis Kelce, according to Sanders, “is HIM!!!!!!” per a post on X (the former Twitter.)

Sanders, the current coach of Colorado football, was reacting to Kelce's monster first-half performance against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

Kelce's statline for the game's first two quarters would be an outstanding entire game for most NFL tight ends. Kelce caught all nine passes Patrick Mahomes threw his way for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Sanders recognizes Kelce's greatness

Impressive on its own, Kelce's performance also got him into the NFL record books again.

Kelce hauled in his 152nd postseason reception during the first half, surpassing the record set by San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice.

The Chiefs stalwart has upped his game in the playoffs. In Kansas City's first playoff game against the Miami Dolphins, Kelce put up a 7-71 statline. The next week, versus the Buffalo Bills, the tight end went for five receptions for 75 yards and two scores.

Of course, Sanders spent most of his career shutting down receivers as a lockdown cornerback predominantly for the Atlanta Falcons, 49ers, and Dallas Cowboys.

If anyone is able to evaluate that side of the game, it is Sanders. Impressing him is just another accomplishment Kelce can brag about on his way to the Hall of Fame.