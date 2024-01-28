As the Chiefs look to take down the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, Travis Kelce made new NFL playoff history.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are involved in an intense battle for the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens. As the Chiefs look to make another trip to the Super Bowl, Kelce continued leading Kansas City's pass attack by setting an NFL postseason record.

Before halftime, Kelce made his 152nd-career reception in the playoffs. He beat out San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice for the most postseason catches in NFL history, h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.

Kelce got the Chiefs on the board early with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. He was able to fend off Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton and come down with the catch in the end zone.

THE CHIEFS STRIKE FIRST 🔥 What a catch by Travis Kelce for the first TD of the game 😳pic.twitter.com/dnY9DLIlm1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 28, 2024

The tight end has played a major role throughout the entire half for Kansas City. At the two minute warning, Kelce led the team with seven receptions for 66 yards and his touchdown. The Chiefs are clinging onto a 14-7 lead that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are desperately trying to slim.

But with Kelce on offense, the Chiefs have to like their chances. Entering the playoffs, the TE had 93 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns. He led the team in receptions and yards and was section in TD catches.

In their run to the AFC Championship Game, Travis Kelce has been a crucial part of the offense. Without him, it's fair to wonder who would be Patrick Mahomes' go to receiver. Kelce has occupied that role during Kansas City's rise, catching enough passes to beat out Jerry Rice. With the record now under his belt, the Chiefs only hope Kelce helps lead them to the Super Bowl; again.