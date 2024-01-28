Travis Kelce added to his playoff resume

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce made history earlier in the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens by passing Jerry Rice for the most receptions in playoff history, and he has just added another playoff accolade, recording his sixth career playoff game with 10 or more receptions, which is twice as many as any other player in NFL history, according to Tony Holzman-Escareno of the NFL.

The Chiefs have been aiming to go in and try to pull an upset over the Ravens in this game, and two of Kelce's receptions on Kansas City's first drive of the game made an immediate statement. Travis Kelce caught a ball on a fourth down which moved the chains on the first drive, then he caught a perfect pass from Patrick Mahomes to give the Chiefs a 7-0 lead. The Ravens responded with a touchdown to tie the game, but the Chiefs came right back to take the lead.

This record just adds to Kelce's hall of fame legacy, and he is trying to add a third Super Bowl ring to that legacy as well. The Chiefs are in a great position when it comes to advancing to the Super Bowl, they have to close out a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

It will be interesting to see if Kelce and Patrick Mahomes connect on any more difference-making plays before the end of this game. It could make the difference between going to the Super Bowl once again and suffering a tough loss to the Ravens.