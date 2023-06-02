The Kansas City Chiefs have built up the reputation as having one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports, making an afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium a hostile and overwhelming experience for all visitors. One such superfan, though, is unlikely to make it for the reigning Super Bowl Champion's season opener versus the Detroit Lions.

Xaviar Babudar, also known as ChiefsAholic, is on Kansas City's Most Wanted Fugitives List, according to Fox 4's Heidi Schmidt. Babudar removed his ankle monitor and fled in March before he was due to be arraigned for bank robbery charges from last December.

The alleged felony took place in Oklahoma, but Babudar's last known address is listed in Kansas City, hence his inclusion on its list. If located and arrested, he will be held on a $1 million bond. “ChiefsAholic” made a name for himself by wearing a wolf costume with Chiefs gear and sometimes bright colored pants. That disguise will surely do him no favors now, as he was arguably one of the most visible fans in the NFL.

Anyone who hopes to take on the wolf mantle should probably wait until Xaviar Babudar's whereabouts are known. This whole terrible situation brings into light the depths some people will go to carry on a popular public persona. It is easy to forget that when marveling at a fan wearing a ridiculous, yet seemingly harmless costume at a sporting event.

The man behind the wolf is now the No. 5 five fugitive of interest in the greater Kansas City area. His 15 seconds of fame will continue, but for very different reasons.