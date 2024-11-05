The Kansas City Chiefs and DeAndre Hopkins have met their match in the 2024-25 NFL season. Hopkins turned in a breakout performance in his second game with the franchise, and it appears that Patrick Mahomes has officially locked in his new WR1. Following Hopkins' vintage performance on Monday Night Football in Week 9, the 32-year-old wideout believes that he and Mahomes draw a close comparison to a legendary duo.

Hopkins linked up with Mahomes eight times for 86 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs' 30-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was the performance that Kansas City yearned for out of their new offensive star since being traded from the Tennessee Titans on October 24. It's likely that the huge games will continue for Mahomes and Hopkins, as the Chiefs remain perfect on the season at 8-0.

For anyone that has watched the AFC conference for years, the growing chemistry mirrors what Brady and Moss had going for the New England Patriots. Similar to Hopkins, Moss was traded to the Patriots in 2007 when he was 30 years old, and he went on to form a sound connection with Brady that season.

DeAndre Hopkins embraces Brady-Moss comparison with Patrick Mahomes

Hopkins has been previously discussed in the same category as Moss when pundits talk about their sheer talent and skill set. While Moss, 6-foot-4, was the taller pass-catching weapon over his 14-year run in the NFL, Hopkins has displayed his prowess running routes against man coverage to a very similar degree. When Moss joined up with the Patriots, he provided Brady with a true No. 1 playmaker in the open field.

That appears to be exactly was Hopkins is doing in two games with the Chiefs. Before the trade, Mahomes struggled to get the passing attack moving consistently, and head coach Andy Reid was forced to lean on the run game and the strength of the defense. In 2007, the Patriots' infamous 16-0 season ended with a 17-14 loss to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl. But everyone remembers the dominance of Brady and Moss throughout that campaign together.