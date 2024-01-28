Willie Gay's latest injury update doesn't bode well for the Chiefs defense.

Willie Gay received an injury during the second round of the playoffs when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills. Many have kept tabs on the star linebacker, as he plays an integral part in this defense. Leading up to the Conference Championship Game, the franchise received an unfortunate update on Gay.

Willie Gay will not play in Sunday's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kansas City will be without one of their top linebackers on Sunday.

“Chiefs' LB Willie Gay, who could have been used to spy on Lamar Jackson if he played, is inactive today due to a neck injury.”

The team was originally hopeful Gay would be available after having him take part in the pregame warmup. But reports indicate Willie Gay's neck injury is not healthy enough for him to play against the Ravens. James Palmer of the NFL Network shared more details of what's going on with the Chiefs' linebacker.

“[His neck] loosened up last night and stiffened up again this morning. He's trying to get it loose pregame, but it's not looking great right now I'm told.”

That's not ideal for the Chiefs. Gay is one of the best players on this defense and one of the reasons why this unit has been so dominant this season. He finished the regular season with 58 total tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries.

When playing against the Bills, Gay's main job was to spy Josh Allen and try to temper down his rush attempts. If he's not able to go on Sunday, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens may have free reign in the ground game. If the Chiefs can defeat Baltimore, Willie Gay will have two weeks to bounce back from his injury for the Super Bowl.