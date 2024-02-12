Donna Kelce is one proud mom.

A lot of athletes thank their parents for supporting them during childhood as they grow and dream of playing a sport professionally. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is no exception, as he's repeatedly mentioned his family as a big reason why he's where he is today, especially his mother Donna.

Donna Kelce has grown into a bit of a celebrity herself over the last few years, appearing in commercials with Travis and Jason Kelce and showing what it truly means to be an NFL mom. Although most of the spotlight in the Kelce clan has shifted to Travis' romantic relationship with Taylor Swift, Momma Kelce was still sought out for comments after the Chiefs won Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.

“That was the most up-and-down I've ever been in my entire life,” Kelce said, per Stacey Dales. “We didn't know what was going to happen. Both teams were so good, especially the defenses…but oh my gosh, I can’t believe they (the Chiefs) got two in a row.”

A roller coaster of emotion

It was hard to top last year's emotions when Kelce's two sons played each other in Super Bowl 57. A comeback, overtime victory for the Chiefs on Sunday brought everything out of Donna Kelce, but she was happy to see Travis secure his third Super Bowl ring.

You have to look no further than Kelce's stat line in the game to understand his mother's comments. The future Hall of Fame tight end was held to one catch for one yard in the first half as the entire Chiefs offense was stymied by the San Francisco 49ers.

The script flipped in the second half and overtime, as Kelce finished the game with nine receptions for 93 yards.

Super Bowl 58 marked another championship for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs, and another proud moment for Donna Kelce on the big stage.