Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have an opportunity to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. While the achievement seems preposterous on the surface, Drew Brees thinks Mahomes is the right quarterback for the job.

While Brees had plenty of success throughout his NFL career, Mahomes has already outpaced him in terms of MVPs and Super Bowl rings. Brees acknowledged everything that makes Mahomes special and highlighted why it's so hard to beat the Chiefs gunslinger, via ClutchPoints.

“He is extremely smart, he is very capable. He can make every throw. He's got ultimate confidence,” Brees said. “He's wise though, he takes care of the ball. He knows situations, he knows how to play the game. He knows how to manipulate the game.”

“He's very decisive, he knows where he wants to go with the ball and knows how to get it there,” Brees continued. “He's extremely clutch. When you need a play, he's going to make it. All those qualities end up winning you a lot of football games.”

Mahomes' accolades include six-straight Pro Bowl nominations. He has thrown for at least 26 touchdowns and 4,183 yards in all of those campaigns. During the 2024 season, Kansas City's quarterback has thrown for 3,608 yards and 23 touchdowns. It seems likely that his Pro Bowl streak will continue another season.

He doesn't seem likely to take home another MVP award, but Patrick Mahomes would rather see his team lift up the Lombardi Trophy. The quarterback has shown consistently he has what it takes to win big games.

But Drew Brees thinks he has much more than just a clutch gene. He overall well-roundedness at the position is what perks the Saints legend's ears. If Mahomes ends the season as Super Bowl champion once more, Brees won't be the only one singing the quarterback's praises.