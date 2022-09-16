Epic stat proves Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s comeback king

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already become one of the greatest to ever play his position. Now entering his fifth season as a starter, Mahomes seems set to add even more to his resume.

In just two games this season, he has continued his trek as the face of the NFL. After throwing for 360 yards and five touchdowns in week 1, he had another solid showing on Thursday.

To start week 2, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took on Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. In a battle of the division rivals, Mahomes came out on top, leading his team to a 27-24 victory. Along with this, he threw for 235 yards and two touchdowns in what was an all-out battle.

As Mahomes led his team to the victory, he also proved to be the NFL’s new king of the comeback.

In a tweet sent out by Twitter user Tucker Boynton, Mahomes’ ability to lead this team is on full display.

Since 2018, Mahomes is 11-8 in games where he was down by 10 or more points at the end of the first quarter. During this same stretch, the rest of the NFL is 147-832.

Sorry, should say 11-8. Brady is 7-14 in that same span *ducks* — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) September 16, 2022

Over this same stretch, the next closest player is Tom Brady, whose record is 7-14.

It is telling that the two quarterbacks leading in this area are also two of the best ever. Given the opportunity, they can and will give their team a chance to win the game.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are on pace to have another massive season. Currently, they are the only undefeated team left in a terrifying AFC West. And if they can dominate that division, then everything else should be drastically easier for this team.