In the NFL, many coaches are forced to play the long game. Head coaching opportunities are far and few between. The perfect assistant job could present a wealth of future opportunities. Former Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy is hoping for that type of redemption after being named the new offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans were blindsided when two-time Super Bowl-winning OC Eric Bieniemy bolted not for the head coaching job that has mysteriously alluded him, but to become assistant head coach and offensive coordinator (with play-calling duties) for the Washington Commanders. The team opted to fill the vacancy in-house, promoting senior assistant and quarterbacks coach Nagy. It will be his second stint as KC offensive coordinator (2016-17).

The homecoming was expected given Nagy’s long history with head coach Andy Reid and his reputation for having an innovative offensive mind. Though, that ingenuity was not always apparent during a see-saw tenure as head coach in Chicago. He led the team to a 12-4 record his first year, but things quickly soured thereafter. A suboptimal quarterback situation with Mitch Trubisky, who was drafted before Nagy arrived, balanced out the good work the defense was doing.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Nagy did get another chance to mold a young QB when the team selected Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft. Offensive stagnancy persisted and Nagy was fired after the season. For what it’s worth, he left with two postseason berths on his résumé (advanced with an 8-8 record in 2020-21).



He will obviously have big shoes to fill taking over for Bieniemy. The offense was ranked 20th in Nagy’s final season as Chiefs OC before catapulting to the top under his successor Bieniemy. It should be noted that Nagy left right before the Patrick Mahomes era commenced. Now, there will be no excuses.

Reid will still call the plays, but if the offense remains as lethal as it was this past season then Nagy could find his way right back in the coaching carousel before too long.