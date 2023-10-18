The Kansas City Chiefs have just made a move to reunite with wide receiver Mecole Hardman, an attempt by the reigning Super Bowl champions to shore up their offense downfield. But that might not be enough. Kansas City could be cooking yet another trade, and according to odds on BetOnline, the Chiefs are the most favored team to land Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy.

As of this writing, the Chiefs have odds of +400 to acquire Jeudy via a trade. Although there is nothing that resembles any concrete sign about a Jeudy trade to Kansas City, the murmurs are growing that the former Alabama Crimson Tide star could be a worthy trade target for the Chiefs, who are second in the league with 263.8 passing yards per game through six weeks in the 2023 NFL regular season.

The Buffalo Bills have the second-shortest odds to win a potential Jerry Jeudy sweepstakes with a price of +500, while the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions are labeled +525 and +600, respectively.

Jerry Jeudy could turn things around in a new environment

Jeudy is reportedly expected to be put on the trade block by the Broncos, who have not been getting an ideal production from the 24-year-old downfield weapon. He only has 222 receiving yards on 20 receptions and 29 targets so far in 2023 and has yet to record a touchdown. A fresh environment could be a cure for Jeudy's offensive malaise. Kansas City definitely is a great destination for someone like Jeudy, especially since it has Patrick Mahomes, widely regarded as the best quarterback in the game today.

Jeudy was a first-round pick (15th overall) by the Broncos in the 2020 NFL Draft.