Chiefs’ Frank Clark hit with 2-game suspension for violating personal conduct policy

Kansas City Chiefs star defensive end Frank Clark has been suspended due to a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, according to Adam Schefter. The suspension will force Clark to miss the Chiefs’ next two games, which come in Week 9 against the Titans and Week 10 vs. the Jaguars. Kansas City is on a bye in Week 8.

According to Ian Rapoport, the incident stems from separate arrests in March and June of 2021, for which Clark pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of possession of a concealed firearm. Clark submitted the no-contest plea in September of 2022 and was due to appear back in court in late March of 2023. In the June incident, Clark and three other passengers were arrested and discovered to have a submachine gun in their car. The incident took place in Los Angeles. He was given 40 hours of community service and received one year of informal probation, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The NFL began its own investigation into the incident once the criminal case had concluded, and on Tuesday they decided to go forth and suspend Clark for two games, citing a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Frank Clark has featured in all seven games for the Chiefs this season, registering 15 tackles and 3.0 sacks. The 29-year-old has been to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. During that span, Clark has 63 tackles, 46 QB hits, 18.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

His absence will be a significant loss for the Chiefs, who will strategize on how to cope without him during the coming bye week.