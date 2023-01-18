Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark looks to be on track to play this coming weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round. The veteran Clark is reportedly limited during Wednesday’s practice but appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of the Chiefs’ first game in the playoffs, per James Palmer of the NFL Network.

“Even though #chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark (groin) was limited again today, he did more than he did yesterday in practice and looked like he was moving well in the portion of practice we were able to watch.”

Clark hurt his groin in the Chiefs’ regular-season finale in Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. He exited that game and was first labeled questionable to return to action, though, he was later ruled out for the rest of the contest, appearing in only 17 defensive snaps. The 29-year-old Clark had an MRI following his injury and was diagnosed with a minor groin strain, with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid later commenting that he believes the defensive end will be able to give it a go after some rest.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, the team had a bye in the Wild Card Weekend, giving Clark ample time to recover from the injury.

Clark played 15 games in the 2022 NFL regular season and collected a total of 5.0 sacks to go with eight tackles for loss and 39 total tackles. The hope is that he will ultimately get the green light to be on the field for the Jaguars game, as the Chiefs rely on his pass-rushing abilities to help them contain Trevor Lawrence.