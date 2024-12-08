Following his performance in the SEC Championship against Georgia, Texas football's quarterback, Quinn Ewers, should probably take a break from social media for the next few days. Ewers went 27-for-46, totaling 358 yards, one touchdown, and a pair of interceptions, as the Longhorns came up short.

And with this game coming down to a walk-off touchdown in overtime, Texas football fans weren't too pleased with Ewers' performance against Georgia.

Ewers and the Texas football fanbase seem to have a somewhat toxic relationship, as he's praised after performing well and dragged through the mud when he performs poorly. Now, given this team's ranking as the No. 2 football program in the nation, it's fair for Texas fans to be upset when their starting quarterback underperforms in the SEC Championship.

Expand Tweet

But, through the 2024 regular season, Ewers completed 66.2% of his passes (233/352) for 2,665 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Although his stats in the SEC Championship weren't terrible, Texas football fans expected more against Georgia from their potential first-round pick, especially considering his performance with the game on the line. And for those who watched the game, Ewers looked far worse than his stat line implies.

In fact, it seemed like most fans wanted college football sensation Arch Manning to take over for Ewers in this game.

Fans roast Texas football's Quinn Ewers after SEC Championship loss vs. Georgia

Considering the national viewership of this game, many non-Texas football fans were watching the SEC Championship and letting their opinions fly on social media. Since they aren't fans of the team, this could've been the first time they've turned on a Texas football game.

And with Ewers playing less than ideal for Texas, college football fans let him have it on social media, especially after his rough outing in overtime.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Now, college football fans didn't just roast Ewers for his performance. Knowing what they have in their backup quarterback, Texas fans were clamoring to see Manning over Ewers in this game.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

And while Texas football fans wished they could've seen more Manning in this matchup, the college football world on social media was locked and loaded, ready to roast Ewers after his losing performance in the SEC Championship.