The Kansas City Chiefs know that they are blessed to have Patrick Mahomes as their franchise QB. Mahomes is the cream of the crop in the NFL and has a chance to become one of the league's best players ever. NFL personnel seem to agree.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently polled a number of NFL personnel, including executives, coaches, and scouts. Fowler used this information to construct a top 10 list of NFL QBs ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Chiefs fans should not be surprised to learn that Mahomes grabbed the top spot on the ranking.

Fowler writes that “the gatekeepers of NFL greatness have begun chiseling Mahomes' likeness onto their Mount Rushmore of quarterbacks.” Mahomes is certainly regarded as the best QB in the game and someone who has the potential to be the best ever. He could help cement that legacy if the Chiefs win their third-straight Super Bowl this season.

NFL personnel gushed about how good Mahomes is.

“When it's late in a meaningful game and Mahomes is playing, you just know he's going to find a way to win,” an NFC executive said. “That's the stage he's at that a lot of the greats get to — they figure out how to win the game and get it done. The game's slowed down for him in that way.”

One high-ranking NFL official even claimed that Mahomes still has room to improve. Nobody is perfect of course, but it is scary to consider how Mahomes could become an even better NFL QB.

“What's funny is he can still improve,” a high-ranking NFL official said. “He's never truly improved his footwork since he's been in the league. It hasn't mattered because he's so good.”

We can't wait to see Mahomes back on the field later this fall.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives humble reaction to winning prestigious ESPY Award

Patrick Mahomes is used to winning awards. Last week, the superstar QB won two ESPY awards.

Mahomes won the Best NFL Player award on Wednesday, followed by winning the Best Male Athlete award on Thursday. These are the fourth and fifth ESPY Awards that Patrick Mahomes has won during his NFL career.

Mahomes could not make it to Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, so his head coach Andy Reid accepted the awards on his behalf.

“Listen, I am honored to be here, to pick up this award for Patrick,” Reid said at the event, per People.com. “I’ve been around this kid for two years now, and to watch him grow as a football player, as a teammate, as a leader has been phenomenal.”

However, Mahomes did send a message to his followers on social media after winning the awards.

“Incredible athletes across the board in this category,” he posted on X/Twitter. “Blessed and honored to bring home this award again. Thanks to the fans and ESPYS. Big dawg Andy crushed too.”

Patrick Mahomes has entered elite company after winning his second Best Male Athlete award. He now joins the ranks of Tiger Woods, Lance Armstrong, and LeBron James as the only men to ever win the award multiple times.

Mahomes beat out some pretty stiff competition. He was up against Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, golfer Scottie Scheffler, and Oilers center Connor McDavid.