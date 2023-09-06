The Kansas City Chiefs have released their Wednesday injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Detroit Lions, and tight end Travis Kelce is officially listed as questionable for the game.

Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee on Tuesday, and his brother Jason Kelce said that he is dealing with bone bruises as well. It is still up in the air as to whether or not he will play against the Lions on Thursday.

While we are still waiting to find out if he will play on Thursday, Kelce getting the questionable designation gives reason for optimism. It would be a lot more discouraging if Kelce was listed as doubtful.

While the Chiefs do come into the game against the Lions as favorites, it would be a big blow if Kelce is unable to play. He is by far Patrick Mahomes' best weapon on offense, and the Chiefs' wide receiver room has a lot of question marks. Patrick Mahomes is capable of throwing to nearly anyone, but Kelce being absent would make it a much tougher task.

The Lions are a team that has added a lot of talent over the last year or two and is expected to take the next step this season. A win over the Chiefs would be a statement, and Kelce being out would make that a much easier task.

With just a day remaining until the matchup, all eyes will be on Kelce's status. It will be interesting to see what the Chiefs decide to do and when they will make that decision.