With a season-opening Thursday Night Football clash against the Detroit Lions inching ever closer, the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be viewing star tight end Travis Kelce, who is dealing with a knee injury, as a true gametime decision. The Chiefs will put Kelce through a workout on Thursday morning, which will help determine his final status for the Week 1 game against the Lions, sources told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Kelce hyperextended his knee during Tuesday's practice.

The star tight end was expected to be in doubt for Thursday Night Football against the Lions, but the Chiefs believed that his ACL is intact and that the injury is not a long-term problem.

Kelce, 33, has missed just three games since the 2014 season, as he was rested in two contests and missed another after he landed on the COVID list.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

The Chiefs star has been an Ironman of sorts, which is why many were optimistic about his chances of suiting up against the Lions, even with the injury giving him little time to prepare for the clash.

Kelce is reportedly dealing with a bone bruise, with his brother Jason telling a Philadelphia radio station that as long as the swelling in the Chiefs pass-catcher's knee improves, he'll be out there.

Kelce was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday but did not practice on Wednesday, leaving him with a questionable tag on the team's injury report.

It sounds as if the Chiefs' decision on Kelce will come down to the final hours before kickoff.